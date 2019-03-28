VIDEO: Beware of the dark side! Darth Vader seen walking on Grand Strand beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand is known to attract visitors from all over, including those from a galaxy far, far away.
Viewer Jeremy Anderson, who plays in the local band TreeHouse, caught video March 24 of none other than Darth Vader going for a stroll on the beach near Cherry Grove.
Anderson said he didn’t go and talk to the legendary villain, as he “didn’t want to be tempted to the dark side.”
The area’s shores have been home to many unique visitors as of late. In addition to Luke and Leia’s daddy, several seals have come out of the ocean to say hello.
There’s been no word as to whether or not Aquaman is going to leave Atlantis for a little R&R along the Grand Strand.
