Travelers name Myrtle Beach as one of the top places to visit in the U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach received a huge honor by those who come to vacation here.
TripAdvisor released its 2019 Traveler’s Choice Destinations list.
Myrtle Beach ranked 21st on the travel website’s Top 25 Destinations in the U.S.
TripAdvisor’s website says that Myrtle Beach is all at once a spring break destination, golfing destination, retirement community, and family vacation spot.”
New York City took the number one spot on the list.
The Traveler’s Choice Awards is where vacationers pick their favorite airlines, beaches, family vacations, hotels and destinations.
