TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 501 crash causing major backups

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash on Highway 501 at the Waccamaw River Bridget is causing a huge slowdown for drivers during the Thursday afternoon commute.
Cameras from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show emergency crews have one lane open on the northbound side closed while they clear the crash.
The backups are well past Coastal Carolina University’s campus. Traffic is also backing up on Highway 544 due to the crash.
Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell said the accident is minor but it is causing some major delays in the area so officials are asking people to avoid it if they can.
