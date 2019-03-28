Three-alarm fire displaces adults, children at Horry County condos

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County firefighters were called to a three-alarm condo fire Thursday afternoon.
There responded around 2:30 p.m. to a condo complex on Egrit Circle.
Horry County Fire Rescue said at least two condos were impacted by the fire.
There were no injuries and everyone was cleared out.
North Myrtle Beach Fire aided in the response.
Investigators said an improperly discarded piece of smoking material outside one of the units caused the fire.
Multiple adults and children have been displaced because of the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to help them.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.