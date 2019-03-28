Spring warmth moving in, weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Afternoon highs soar into the 70s through the weekend but a cold front ushers in our next chance for rain.
We kick off the warming trend Friday as most spots hit 70° into the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies prevail but we’ll watching the clouds increase into the weekend.
The clouds continue to filter in Saturday but rain chances will remain low. Despite the added clouds, temperatures continue to climb as we top out around 74°.
Sunday turns even warmer with afternoon highs around 75° but the rain chances will increase. The cold front arrives late in the day and provides a round of showers around dinnertime Sunday.
Behind the cold front, temperatures turn colder early next week as we struggle to climb out of the 50s. A storm system is expected to develop off the coast of the Carolinas Tuesday and provide a round of much needed heavy rainfall.
