Police searching for 14-year-old runaway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, 14-year-old Kyle Austin Hardee ran away from home around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he was last seen walking into a wooded area near his home off Creek Landing Road in the Nichols area.
Hardee was wearing a red t-shirt, camp colored pajama pants and brown/green colored shoes at the time of his disappearance. He is described as 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds with green eyes and a shaved head.
With the assistance of Horry County Fire Rescue, police worked through the night to search the area where Hardee was last seen but were unsuccessful in locating him, the release states.
If you have any information on Hardee’s whereabouts, call HCPD at 843-248-1520.
