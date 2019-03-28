Police investigating after 3 people shot in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police are investigating after three people were shot in the Lumberton area, according to law enforcement officials.
There is a heavy police presence on the corner of Main and John streets, which is near a Kash and Karry Supermarket and McCormick Chapel AME church.
WMBF News reporter Casey Watson is on the scene, where she saw an SUV riddled with bullet holes.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or the conditions of those who were shot.
