PA police chief, friend charged with raping a child over many years

WEISSPORT, PA (WFMZ/CNN) - The police chief in the city of Weissport, PA is one of two men facing child rape and other charges for allegedly abusing a little girl for years.
"This young girl was forced to face not one but abuser but two who were working together for seven years," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a video statement.
Shapiro named the suspects as 27-year-old Brent Getz, who is the chief of the Weissport Police Department, and his friend, 28-year-old Greg Wagner.
The pair were arrested and charged with molesting and raping a young girl several times a week for years.
Getz and Wagner are being held on $250,000 bail.
The alleged victim came forward in 2012 and implicated Wagner stating the abuse started at the age of 4.
Charges were not filed at the time.
In 2015, the case was picked up again, but dismissed due to a paperwork error.
Three years later Franklin Township Police revived the case and that's when the alleged victim implicated Getz, saying he joined in when she was 6.
Getz and Wagner were picked up after a search warrant of Wagner's home earlier this week.
"Wagner admitted to sexually abusing this underage girl hundreds of times. He then told police that Getz participated in those assaults,” Shapiro said.
Getz served with at least three other police departments before coming to Weissport.
