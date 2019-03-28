Myrtle Beach Police investigating armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
At around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 512 South Kings Highway after receiving a report of suspicious activity, according to a police report. Police say they later determined an armed robbery had occurred at the location.
The report does not list the suspect’s description.
No additional information is available at this time. Check back for updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.