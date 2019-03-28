Myrtle Beach man charged with felony DUI after fatal crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing charges following a fatal crash last week in Horry County, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Billy McCloud, 44, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and felony DUI resulting in death.
The crash happened on Highway 501 near Wonderland Road just after 7:00 p.m. on March 20.
Flora Lorenzo Sanchez was killed in the crash, according to Horry County deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. She added Sanchez was originally from Mexico but had been living in Myrtle Beach for 20 years.
McCloud is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
