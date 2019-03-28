More than a dozen arrested on prostitution charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police made several prostitution arrests Wednesday.
According to jail records, 16 people were charged with prostitution. Most of the arrests were made around 17th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.
The suspects are:
- Julie Ann Knotts, 49
- Danny Ray Stephens, 72
- Michael Angelo Lane, 58
- Edward Bayard Penrose, 73
- Richard Joseph Wagner, 71
- Dennis Lee McCray, 58
- Woodrow Alexander Lance, 39
- Eugenia Lynn Dean, 55
- Dedrick Lee Blunt, 31
- Nelson Huggins, 51
- Matthew Wingate Jacobs, 25
- Dylan Alan Brown, 21
- Gary Wayne Williamson, 47
- Roderick McKnight, 60
- Enoc Medina Martinez, 32
- Michael Lee Miller, 54
Police are expected to release more information on the arrests Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.