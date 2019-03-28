Local recovery group hopes fentanyl test strips could help curb overdoses in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid often mixed in with street drugs to increase potency.
In an effort to safeguard drug users, a local non-profit is taking a play from other states’ game plans: handing out fentanyl testing strips. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control show deaths from synthetic opioid fentanyl has skyrocketed more than 1000 percent from 2011 to 2016.
Those statistics are why one local group is hoping fentanyl test strips will help combat the growing problem. The local non-profit recovery advocacy group, Faces of Voices and Recovery Grand Strand (FAVOR), is working to partner with the South Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition to distribute fentanyl testing strips to users throughout Horry and Georgetown counties.
Medical director of FAVOR Grand Strand, Dr. Victor Archambeau, says fentanyl is nearly 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and can easily be mixed in with other drugs to increase potency. The problem with fentanyl is people often don’t realize its mixed in with the drug. With these test strips, the goal is to let users know whether their drugs contain fentanyl, and in doing so, reduce the risk of overdose. Even if their drugs test positive for fentanyl, people may still use them. But Archambeau says the hope though is when people become aware, they’ll be more cautious. He also added these test strips have been a controversial topic recently.
“I guess the controversy is why are we making it safer and easier for people? But the reality is if we can keep people alive, we have an opportunity to help them find recovery,” said Archambeau.
Archambeau mentioned some ideas with distributing these test strips. One idea is to go out into the community, focusing on areas seeing the most overdose deaths. He also mentioned handing out the fentanyl test strips with information, offering drug users a link to care and treatment.
“Recovery is a reality. We hear so much about addiction and death and overdoses. We don’t hear the story of recovery," said Archambeau.
Archambeau says although the overdose death rate in Horry County has decreased about 25 percent in 2017, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. FAVOR Grand Strand is still working on funding and volunteers for distributing the fentanyl test strips.
