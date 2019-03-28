Local recovery group hopes fentanyl test strips could help curb overdoses in Horry County

Medical director of FAVOR Grand Strand, Dr. Victor Archambeau, says fentanyl is nearly 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and can easily be mixed in with other drugs to increase potency. The problem with fentanyl is people often don’t realize its mixed in with the drug. With these test strips, the goal is to let users know whether their drugs contain fentanyl, and in doing so, reduce the risk of overdose. Even if their drugs test positive for fentanyl, people may still use them. But Archambeau says the hope though is when people become aware, they’ll be more cautious. He also added these test strips have been a controversial topic recently.