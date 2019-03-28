Judge sets bond for suspect charged in shooting death of Loris High student; second suspect fails to appear

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A judge set bond Thursday for the man charged in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old Loris High School student.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set for Tyshon Clifton on a charge of obstruction of justice. He was also ordered not to leave the state of South Carolina without permission from the court and have no contact with the victim’s family.
Aaron Vereen, who has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failed to appear.
On Monday night, police were called to the Flag Patch Cemetery off Wayside Road in the Loris area after receiving reports of a person face-down beside a vehicle.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 18-year-old Martrellyiz Vereen. She added that Vereen was shot shortly before being found.
