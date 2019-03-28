Investigation continues after shooting leaves three injured

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police are continuing to investigate after three men were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, two victims were inside a GMC SUV at the time of the incident. Police say the shooting started in a vacant lot near the 200 block of Main Street. The vehicle continued to travel down Main Street and came to rest in a yard near MLK Drive, the release states.
The third victim was shot while inside a home in the 200 block of Main Street.
As of Thursday morning, the two men that were inside the vehicle are in stable condition. Police say their locations are not being released for security reasons. The third victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Det. Dereck Evans or Det. Charles Keenum with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845. Police have also asked for assistance from the NCSBI and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.
