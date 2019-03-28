Home previously raided during drug investigation is busted again; two arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Two people were arrested on drug charges after cocaine, ecstasy and other narcotics were found at a Robeson County home, according to law enforcement.
A press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office states 43-year-old Tony Jeffries Jr., 43, and Jessica Shanae Lowery, 27, both of Shannon, N.C, were arrested Wednesday on various drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at a home at 95 Gypsy Drive near Shannon.
Investigators reportedly found cocaine, ecstasy, Xanax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm during the search, the release stated.
On March 12, several people were arrested and charged with narcotics and firearms violations after a search warrant was executed at this same home, the release stated.
Both Jeffries and Lowery were booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $12,000 bond each.
