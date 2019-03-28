‘He was good:’ Friends, family remember Longs’ teen shot to death

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - People who knew Martrellyiz Vereen, known as Trez, said he could often be found at the Freemont Missionary Baptist Church just around the corner from his house.
“He was an usher, but he would do anything they wanted him to do," Amonti Floyd, Trez’s cousin said. "If you wanted him to sing, I bet he will get up there and sing. He did anything, ever since we were little he was just good. He went to church every Sunday. I never saw Trez miss a Sunday.”
But he is also known for his sense of humor.
“He was just sweet and good,” Trez’s friends said Wednesday, just days after he died. “He loved church and would do anything for anybody. He would take me to school everyday and always greeted me with a smile.”
Police said they were called to the Flag Patch Cemetery off of Wayside Road in the Loris area around 6:30 p.m. Monday after getting reports of a person face-down beside a vehicle.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Vereen was shot shortly before being found.
Warrants show that Aaron Vereen and Martrellyiz Vereen got into a physical altercation at the St. Stephen A.M.E Church cemetery. Aaron Vereen then took out a handgun and shot Martrellyiz Vereen several times, according to warrants.
His friends told WMBF News that Vereen is cousins with Trez and that they often could be seen hanging out together.
“I’m disgusted, betrayed," Trez’s friends agreed. "It makes me feel really mad. It breaks my heart because I was close with Aaron and Trez and then they were both so close I don’t see why he would do that. And then to turn around and say ‘Rest in peace.’ He knew better than that, I don’t care what anybody says, he knew better than that.”
At the time of Monday night’s shooting, Vereen was out on bond for an attempted armed robbery in October. He was released on Jan. 30.
And even through the grief, those who loved Trez continue to find joy in memory of him.
“All those good people over there at Wendy’s, they miss him to," Floyd said. "Every time you look on Snapchat all he was doing was having fun, even at work.”
