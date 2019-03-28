HCSO: Sheriff’s deputy placed on leave following deadly deputy-involved shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Thursday that one of their deputies was involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting in the Nichols area.
The deputy involved in the incident is Deputy First Class Jack Lee, according to HCSO. Deputy Lee has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting. In addition, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, office of professional standards will conduct an internal examination of the shooting after SLED concludes its investigation.
Officers and deputies were called Monday morning to the area of Creek Landing Road. Horry County police said they had received a report that a person had shot at property and threatened others before running off into the woods.
The person, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Coty Elliott, was located in the woods and shots were fired.
Elliott was taken to McLeod-Loris Hospital where he later died.
A close family friend told WMBF News that Elliott was a former U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan in 2011. We’re told he experienced PTSD following his return, and his family tried to get him help.
