HCPD: Public asked to stay away from ML Brown Building due to possible unexploded ordnance

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking people to steer clear of the ML Brown Building after they said someone came in with a possible unexploded ordnance.
Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moscov said that on Thursday afternoon someone came into the building on Main Street with the item and asked police to check it out.
Authorities want people to stay out of the area as officers work to determine what the item is and if it’s safe.
The Horry County Police Department’s bomb squad and the U.S Air Force EOD are working together to render the item safe.
There are no evacuations in place at this time.
Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.