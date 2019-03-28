Girl missing from Florida found in SC campground, sheriff says

FAIR PLAY, SC (WYFF/WMBF) - A 15-year-old girl, for whom an Amber Alert was issued in Florida, has been found in an Upstate campground, a sheriff says.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, the Amber Alert was issued for Sophia Diaz after a suspected parental abduction.
Investigators said the teen was abducted by her mother Karis Diaz, 37, and Curtis Clemons, 33.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw told WYFF News that a tip led deputies to Carolina Landing in Fair Play, where they found Sophia Diaz safe.
Don Wood, with the FBI’s Columbia office, confirmed that Karis Diaz and Clemons were arrested and will be extradited to Florida.
Karis Diaz and Clemons are charged with felony interference with child custody, officials said.
