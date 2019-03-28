Forever Family: Miasia’s day at The Track

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With a smile that lights up the room and a contagious laugh, she brings joy to everyone around her.
Miasia, 12, loves all things pink, basketball and hanging out with her friends.
She felt at home in the arcade at The Track, racking up over 1,000 tickets and getting to practice her driving on the racing games.
“I want to know how to drive when I go up,” Miasia said as she defeated WMBF News anchor Audrey Biesk.
Miasia has a huge heart, and even shared her prizes with Audrey, offering to let her choose first at the prize counter.
The fun didn’t stop after running out of game points. When WMBF learned Miasia wants to be a police officer when she calls up, a call was made to the Myrtle Beach Police Department to arrange a surprise.
“I want to arrest people who are doing drugs and being bad," she said.
When officers arrived to The Track with K-9 Daisy and K-9 Goggles, Miasia learned about her future profession while playing a round of fetch.
Before saying goodbye, Daisy’s human partner, Officer Shon McCluskey, and Goggle’s human partner, Officer Kenny Harlow, challenged Miasia to a race on the go-kart track.
They put in a good fight, but couldn’t quite keep up.
Miasia is one of 485 children available for adoption in South Carolina. If you’d like to learn more about adoption, click here.
