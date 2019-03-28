FIRST ALERT: Turning warmer into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The most recent round colder weather will turn much warmer through the weekend.
Today is starting out clear and chilly but with much less of a gusty wind than we saw early Wednesday. Early morning temperatures in the 30s to near 40 will warm quickly today. By this afternoon, temperatures will reach the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Clear skies will remain in place tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 40s.
Much warmer weather will continue to move into the region on Friday as afternoon temperatures climb to 70 along the Grand Strand and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee.
Even warmer weather arrives over the weekend. Saturday will be warm and breezy with afternoon temperatures in the lower and middle 70s at the beaches and middle to upper 70s inland. Temperatures may hit 80 in a few spots across the Pee Dee.
Temperatures will be similar on Sunday, but with a gusty wind, increasing clouds and the risk of scattered showers and a few storms late in the day. The rain chances late Sunday are associated with yet another strong cold front that will move through the Carolinas. Behind this next front, temperatures will fall considerably by early next week. By Monday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the middle and upper 50s.
A storm system moving up the coast by Tuesday of next week will have the potential to bring widespread and much needed rain.
