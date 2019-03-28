1 in custody, 1 on the loose after foot chase in Conway, police say

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police searching for one person after a foot chase Thursday afternoon in Conway.
The foot chase was connected to an incident involving a stolen vehicle, according to Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.
The chase took place in the Woodward Drive area.
One of the people involved was taken into custody, while a second person is still on the loose, Newell said.
Police have not released any names in the case.
