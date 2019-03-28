Coroner: Pedestrian dies from injuries after suspected hit-and-run crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man who was hit in a suspected hit-and-run crash has died from his injuries, the Horry County Coroner said.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said 36-year-old Brian Bigert died on Thursday, March 21.
Police said Bigert was hit on Friday, March 15 at the entrance of the Walmart parking lot on 17th Avenue.
Authorities said the driver didn’t stop.
They located the vehicle later in the night and charged the driver, Ingrid Collins, with leaving the scene with great bodily injury.
WMBF News has reached out to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to see if the charges against Collins will be upgraded.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.