Conway police chief graduates from FBI academy

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway’s chief of police can add a very impressive qualification to his resume.
Chief Dale Long is now a graduate of the FBI National Academy Program at Quanitico, Virginia.
It was the 275th Session of the National Academy, and it consisted of men and women from 47 states.
At the academy, Long said he took courses on executive leadership, crisis management and behavioral analysis of violent crime.
He said he plans to use those skills to review policy, enhance training and address equipment needs in the department. Long said the knowledge he learned at the academy will better himself and the department for Conway residents.
The National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy, offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected officers who have proven records as professionals within their agencies.
