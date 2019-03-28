Bond hearing scheduled for two charged in connection with Loris High School student’s shooting death

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police announced that two 18-year-olds have been charged in connection with the death of another 18-year-old.
Aaron Vereen has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tyshon Clifton has been charged with obstruction of justice.
A bond hearing is set for Thursday morning. It can be watched live in the player above.
Police said they were called to a cemetery off of Wayside Road in the Loris area around 6:30 p.m. Monday, after getting reports of a person face-down beside a vehicle.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the victim is 18-year-old Martrellyiz Vereen. He was shot shortly before being found, according to the deputy coroner.
Warrants show that Aaron Vereen and Martrellyiz Vereen got into a physical altercation at the St. Stephen A.M.E Church Cemetery. Aaron Vereen then took out a handgun and shot Martrellyiz Vereen several times, according to warrants.
WMBF News learned through family and friends that the two men were cousins.
According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and public records, Aaron Vereen was out on bond at the time Monday’s shooting.
He was arrested in October on an attempted armed robbery, weapon and drug charges. He was released on Jan. 30.
Horry County Police Department would like to acknowledge the information and assistance provided by members of both the Freemont and Flag patch communities in the investigation. The department said the enormous numbers of tips called in helped them make the arrests.
Martrellyiz Vereen was a senior at Loris High School, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.
Family, friends and communtiy members said they’re shocked and heartbroken at the news of his death.
Many people WMBF News spoke to said he was a good student, never got into any trouble and spent much of his time ushering at Freemont Baptist Church.
Aaron Vereen and Clifton also attended Loris High School, but Aaron Vereen withdrew in October 2017 and Clifton withdrew in June 2016, Bourcier said.
Both men are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
