Two-county chase ends in crash; officers searching for driver

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A chase through Marion County ended in Dillon County with a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A trooper saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 41 in Marion County, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. He said the vehicle was already trying to be stopped by the Mullins Police Department.
The chase ended near Highway 41 and Hannah Trail in the Fork area of Dillon County when the vehicle ran into a ditch and the driver jumped out and ran away, Collins said.
The driver has not been caught.
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for the driver.
It’s not clear why the Mullins Police Department was chasing the vehicle.
We will continue to push for answers and bring you the latest developments.
