Surfside Beach Town Council votes to stop using town’s jail

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach jail will be shutting down.
The Surfside Beach Town Council voted to stop using the jail due to inadequate staffing and training.
Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann gave WMBF News an inside look at the jail. It’s part of the police department and has two rooms, one for men and one for women. A third room is used for breath alcohol testing.
Hofman said the jail is just not working anymore.
He recommended a one-year trial where officers will either transport arrestees to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway or the Myrtle Beach Jail, depending on how much staffing they have at the time.
