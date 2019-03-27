Surfside Beach named one of the safest cities in South Carolina

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Residents in Surfside Beach are living in one of the safest cities in the Palmetto State, according to a new report.
SafeWise, a home security company, released its fifth annual Safe Cities report.
Surfside Beach ranked number 11 on the report.
The report found that the violent crime rate is about two incidents per 1,000 people.
Isle of Palms made the top spot on the list with zero violent crimes reported for the second year in a row.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.