She Thrives: Patricia Singleton-Young dedicated 38 years to Coastal Carolina University

“Being poor in a rural area, I thought I would never get to go to college,” Singleton-Young explained. “My father worked at Brookgreen Gardens at the time, and the Kimbels, you know, Kimbel Library, Wheelwright Auditorium, so many buildings on the campus, are named after them, well they lived in Brookgreen Gardens. My father one day and went to him, and said, 'My daughter wants to go to school, but I can’t afford to send her to college," explained Singleton-Young. “Then the next thing I know his assistant or director, calls me and she helps me, she connected me with somebody here at Coastal, and they helped me with paperwork and everything, because Mr. Kimbel said you need to help get this young lady into college. So that’s how I got to Coastal. Very few people know that connection.”