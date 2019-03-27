Report: Man arrested after child suffers skull fracture, brain bleed

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged after police say a child in his care sustained serious injuries last week.
Shawn Elliott Billings, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and contempt of family court.
On March 22, police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Dunes Street after receiving a report that a 2-year-old girl had fallen on a slippery floor and hit her head, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report. Billings, who police say was alone with the child, told authorities the child got up after falling and ran to him. According to the report, he then went to a neighbor’s house to call emergency services. Police say the child was not bleeding from the head but was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. The 2-year-old’s mother was also contacted by police after the child fell, the report states.
Further investigation at the hospital revealed the child sustained a skull fracture, brain bleed and had head lice, the report states. DSS was then notified and Billings, as well as the child’s mother, were interviewed.
In addition to the skull fracture, brain bleed and lice, police say the child’s medical records show numerous bruises healing at different stages and teeth that were in poor condition. According to the report, medical personnel stated the child’s injuries were not consistent with a normal slip-and-fall.
Billings was taken into custody at a family member’s home in Loris after warrants were issued for his arrest. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
