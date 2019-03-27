Report: Man arrested after child suffers skull fracture, brain bleed

On March 22, police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Dunes Street after receiving a report that a 2-year-old girl had fallen on a slippery floor and hit her head, according to a North Myrtle Beach police report. Billings, who police say was alone with the child, told authorities the child got up after falling and ran to him. According to the report, he then went to a neighbor’s house to call emergency services. Police say the child was not bleeding from the head but was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. The 2-year-old’s mother was also contacted by police after the child fell, the report states.