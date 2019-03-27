Proposed road would connect US 378 and US 701 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new multi-million dollar road is in the works for Horry County.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is drawing up plans for Phase II of the Conway Perimeter Road project.
Conway Perimeter Road Phase II calls for the construction of a road from the intersection of US 378 and El Bethel Road.
The proposed plans would link US 378 and US 701 South with a four-lane road, featuring median and turning lanes at the intersection. It’s part of the county’s RIDE III program and would come at an estimated price tag $18.4 million.
Some who commute on Highway 378 daily say traffic could depend on the time of day or year. But drivers say they’re on board with the idea of a road that could divert traffic.
“Anything to alleviate a lot of this traffic would be an enhancement for everything,” said Ronald Brady.
Marc Mclellan is the Sales Manager at Lot Two Auto Sales on the corner of US 501 at US 378 and US 701. He says as it is now, the area often sees heavy congestion and traffic delays.
“This is definitely an area most people would want to avoid," said Mclellan.
The new road could give drivers another outlet to get to US 701, something McClellan believes might help redirect traffic from Highway 501.
“I think any assistance to the traffic on 501 in this area would be beneficial to everybody, particularly during the summertime and the holidays with the in and out of people going to the beach. This is a main thoroughfare and we need some sort of other outlet to assist," he said.
Construction isn’t scheduled until summer 2023, but SCDOT is already asking for the public’s input.
The public can get a closer look at the project’s plans Thursday night at the City of Conway Recreation Center. That meeting is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in attendance will have the opportunity to provide written comments.
