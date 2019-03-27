Police arrest duo wanted for shooting that left woman brain dead

Left: Jolica Danielle Joyner; Right: Measha Jaquetta Shawnic Joyner (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | March 27, 2019 at 8:24 AM EST - Updated March 27 at 10:23 AM

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The two suspects wanted following a shooting Sunday that left a woman brain dead have been apprehended.

Measha Jaquetta Joyner, 28, is charged with murder and Jolica Danielle Joyner, 32, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. They were both booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday morning, jail records show.

The shooting happened in the area of Coit Street and Sumter Street in Florence.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the victim has been declared brain dead as of Tuesday morning. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

