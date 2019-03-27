Owners of two other Superblock businesses file suit claiming harassment by Myrtle Beach employees

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two other property owners have joined in the legal fight against the city of Myrtle Beach over the Superblock, claiming police intimation and scare tactics were used against their businesses.
According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, plaintiffs Elmadani M. Karam, Mohammed Karam, and Natalie Trota-Litsey accuse Myrtle Beach police officers of intimidating customers of Ibiza Club and Hookah Lounge, and Natalia’s Bar & Grill.
In addition to the city, the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, former MBDRC executive director David Sebok and city manager John Pedersen were named in the lawsuit.
Both Ibiza Club and Natalie’s Bar & Grill operated in the Superblock area of Myrtle Beach. The owners claim that once they obtained their business licenses and signed leases, the city “began a campaign of nearly constant harassment.”
According to the suit, the city’s harassment became weekly, almost daily, to hinder the completion of the two businesses. Those efforts included rejecting certain improvements and then rejecting the alternative solutions; limiting the leasehold space “without any rational justification or legitimate purpose;" and requiring unnecessary HVAC units that were exorbitantly priced.
The plaintiffs said the costs for upfitting Ibiza Club and Natalia’s were in excess of $315,000 and $300,000, respectively, the lawsuit states. According to the business owners, it didn’t stop there.
“Defendants conspired to harass, intimidate, abuse police power and conduct a public smear campaign against Plaintiffs, all of which began in 2016,” according to the lawsuit.
That allegedly included police force. According to the plaintiffs, Myrtle Beach officers would come into the businesses wearing full tactical gear and start questioning the customers.
Police are also accused of parking their department-issues vehicles outside of the businesses and running the lights for hours, and asking customers what they were drinking and going behind the bar without permission.
The plaintiffs allege the harassment was done to force them to close their businesses so the city could purchase the property. According to the lawsuit, Myrtle Beach officials shut down Natalie’s Bar & Grill in November 2016 under the “false pretense that it was a nuisance.”
In July 2016, shots were reportedly fired inside Natalia’s, injuring one person, and staff didn’t report it to police. The plaintiffs appealed its closing, but the city purchased the property while the appeal was pending, “rendering it moot,” the lawsuit states.
The plaintiffs are requesting that an unspecified amount of damages be rewarded. Mark Kruea, spokesperson for Myrtle Beach, said the city does not comment on pending litigation.
This is the second lawsuit brought against the city by former Superblock property owners who have alleged similar tactics and intimidation.
The property owner of the Pure Ultra Club filed a lawsuit in November that accused police of harassing the owner of the club and its customers.
Pure Ultra’s business license was revoked shortly after a November 2016 shooting outside of the club injured several people.
