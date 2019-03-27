North Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years in jail on heroin charge

Dashon Grate (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | March 27, 2019 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 3:10 PM

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Thursday to a heroin charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 28-year-old Dashon Cortez Grate pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Previously, Grate was one of three men charged in connection with the 2014 shooting death of 24-year-old David Blanton, of Loris.

Records from the Horry County Public Index state Grate’s murder charge was dismissed in December 2016.

