North Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years in jail on heroin charge

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty Thursday to a heroin charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 28-year-old Dashon Cortez Grate pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Previously, Grate was one of three men charged in connection with the 2014 shooting death of 24-year-old David Blanton, of Loris.
Records from the Horry County Public Index state Grate’s murder charge was dismissed in December 2016.
