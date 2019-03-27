Local nurse hopes new postpartum depression drug sparks further discoveries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Postpartum depression has plagued many women throughout the ages, but physicians may have found a better way to treat the condition.
Postpartum depression can be life-threatening for women and families who suffer from it. The FDA approved a new drug designed to treat postpartum depression called Zulresso and some doctors are calling it a breakthrough.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about one in nine women experience symptoms of postpartum depression. Studies also show almost 400,000 infants are born with mothers who are depressed. The condition happens after childbirth and symptoms can include sadness, anxiety, irritability, loss of appetite, self-harm and loss of interest in the new baby. Zulresso is a synthetic form of a hormone produced in the brain. It targets specific brain receptors to re-balance hormones that spike during pregnancy and plummet after birth.
Certified nurse midwife with Tidelands Health, Kathleen Augustine, says up until this point, new mothers experiencing postpartum depression have been prescribed the same anti-depressants used for treating depression in the general population. Those drugs can take weeks to take effect, but clinical trials show Zulresso works almost immediately.
“This new drug is a novel therapy for postpartum depression. It’s kind of a breakthrough medication that we’re hoping will help. It is an IV medication that you receive over a longer period of time," said Augustine.
Clinical trials show side effects can include sleepiness, dizziness and headaches. Because of the serious risks associated during administering the drug, it can only be offered under supervision at a certified clinic. It also comes with a hefty price tag, a one-time treatment could cost more than $20,000.
Some doctors point out limitations of the studies include that the women were followed only for 30 days, therefore the duration of treatment effects beyond that is unclear. Additionally, in the trials, women were not allowed to breastfeed during treatment because it shows very little of the drug makes its way into the breastmilk. However, some say this new drug is bringing awareness to postpartum depression and provides hope for new mothers that are in need of another option.
“I think it’s good, I think it’s great to see new medication for women’s health, especially for postpartum depression," said Augustine.
This drug’s approval comes just weeks after the FDA signed off on Spravato, a fast-acting nasal spray that uses a form of the once popular illegal club drug Ketamine as treatment for depression.
Zulresso is expected to available in June.
