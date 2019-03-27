Jersey Mike’s ‘Day of Giving’ will give 100 percent of sales to area program benefitting children

"This area, the Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet area, we've all chosen Help for Kids, which is a program that benefits children and on the weekends many of the children don't have enough food to eat so snacks are put into their little backpack and they take it home for the weekend,” said Jersey Mike’s general manager Lynne Meyer-Perlin. “Partnering with Help for Kids for the last few years, people are just so excited when they come in that they're helping children and so many of them save coming to Jersey Mike’s for this particular day during the week so that they can contribute and as I said all proceeds go to the charity."