Historic South Carolina mansion up for sale

WALTERBORO, SC (WMBF) – A gorgeous piece of South Carolina history can be yours, but for a price.
Bonnie Doone, a 131-acre property located between the Ashepoo River and Horseshoe Creek in Walterboro is up for sale.
The Charleston Baptist Association has selected Charleston-based real estate firm Holcomb, Fair & Lane to handle the sale.
Bonnie Doone was first awarded by royal grant to William Hopton in 1772 and has changed ownership a number of times.
It has served as a rice plantation and then in 1865, Union troops set fire to the plantation home, but the property was kept in rice cultivation until 1911.
In 1931, New York stockbroker A.H. Caspary purchased the property. Shortly after the purchase, Caspary built a 32-room manor house on the site of the original plantation house. It’s complete with a library, dining room, cocktail room and grand ballroom.
“Bonnie Doone is a special property which harkens back to the roaring 1920’s” said Holcombe, Fair & Lane’s Broker in Charge, Charles Lane. “I don’t know of a site in the Charleston area with as many spectacular live oak trees so beautifully dispersed throughout the property. Although the property is small in size, it has enormous potential for dove and waterfowl hunting.”
There are 17 other buildings on the property that serve has houses for guests.
The estate is now available for $2,890,000.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.