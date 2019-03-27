Fugitive armed with crossbow arrested after fleeing Australia on jet ski

Authorities caught the man, who was wanted on drug charges, off the coast of Papua New Guinea.
March 27, 2019 at 11:55 AM EST - Updated March 27 at 11:58 AM

(CNN) - Authorities in Australia caught a man who tried to flee the country on a jet ski.

The 57-year-old British national was not far from freedom.

The Australian Border Force captured him just off Saibai Island - between Australia and Papua New Guinea - after a long chase.

The man was 90 miles away from the Australian mainland but less than two miles from Papua New Guinea.

Locals alerted police that a man armed with a crossbow, carrying fuel and supplies had been seen launching a jetski at Punsand Bay, in the northern part of Australia.

The suspect is wanted on drug charges.

