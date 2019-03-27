Frost threat continues, spring-warmth back soon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the warm weather returns, expect another round of showers and storms later this weekend.
Temperatures are set to fall overnight to 42° along the Grand Strand but into the 30s for most spots away from the coast. With the winds diminishing, that means a threat of frost into Thursday morning. Sunny skies prevail and we’ll watch a warming trend take hold. Afternoon highs hit 65° Thursday afternoon.
We continue to warm-up into the weekend hitting 70° on Friday, climbing to 77° by Sunday afternoon! The clouds slowly move back in Saturday but we’ll start the weekend rain-free.
The next cold front arrives late on Sunday and brings a round of showers and storms. The best chance of rain will be into Sunday evening, clearing overnight. Behind the cold front, more cold air is set to arrive. We may see another round of frost by Monday and Tuesday morning!
