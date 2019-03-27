Four candidates in the running to be Myrtle Beach’s next city attorney

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is narrowing down candidates in its search for the next city attorney.
Four candidates are in the running. According to information from the city, they are:
- Alan Clemmons, who currently represents Horry County in the South Carolina House of Representatives
- Alicia Thompson, a current partner of Burr Forman McNair in Myrtle Beach
- Joi Page, who is currently an assistant city attorney for Myrtle Beach
- William Bryan Jr., an attorney for Collins and Lacy law firm
Each candidate will be interviewed on Monday, April 1.
The search for a new city attorney started after Tom Ellenburg announced his plans to retire in June.
