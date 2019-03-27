Former detention center corrections officer arrested, charged with assault

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County Detention Center corrections officer has been fired after he was charged with assault, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.
David Kenan Timmons, 36, of Florence, was charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Authorities said he was involved in a physical altercation with an acquaintance at his home. The suspected assault happened when Timmons was off-duty and not work-related, according to a news release.
Timmons employment with the Florence County Detention Center has been terminated.
He was released from the detention center on Wednesday on a personal recognizance bond.
