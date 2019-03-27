FIRST ALERT: Cold and windy morning, late week warm up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A winter-like chill will remain in place through Thursday morning before a big warm up arrives late in the week and into the weekend.
This morning is starting off clear and cold with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph are sending the wind chills into the upper 20s at times.
Sunny skies will prevail today with a gusty wind remaining in place. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60.
Tonight will feature another round of cold weather as temperatures drop into the middle 30s inland and upper 30s on the beach. With less wind tonight, scattered frost will likely develop especially in areas away from the beaches.
After a chilly start, temperatures will start to warm on Thursday reaching the middle 50s by the afternoon.
The warming trend kicks into high gear by the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures reaching 70 by Friday and well into the lower and middle 70s over the weekend. Some inland areas will likely hit 80 on Sunday.
Another cold front will approach the region late in the day Sunday and bring and a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon and evening.
Cooler weather will once again return to the area early next week.
