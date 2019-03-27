Emergency crews respond to car flipped on its roof on Highway 17 Business

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Emergency crews responded to a car flipped on its roof on Highway 17 Business.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol traffic information website says crews were called around 9:49 p.m. to the scene near Ocean Lakes Drive. It reports that there are injuries involved in the crash.
WMBF News reporter Casey Watson drove by the scene near Ocean Lakes Drive and saw that northbound lanes, heading toward Myrtle Beach, are shutdown while emergency crews respond to the scene. She saw several agencies including Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach and multiple police officers at the scene.
It’s not clear how many people are hurt in the crash and how it happened.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol to gather more information on this wreck.
We will bring you any new information as it comes into our newsroom.
