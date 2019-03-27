Darlington park to honor fallen Florence police officer

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A park is being built in Darlington in honor of the late Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway.
Carraway was one of two officers who died as the result of October's ambush in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood.
The late police officer was a resident of Darlington, and those close to Carraway said he was dedicated to helping young people in sports, school, and life.
Carraway Park will be located on Magnolia Street, and plans include a swing set, a rock-climbing wall, and a merry-go-round.
The park is expected to be complete by the end of May.
