Myrtle Beach house fire under investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach.
According to a tweet from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the fire was at 1504 Highway 15. The blaze was deemed under control after about 20 minutes.
Horry County Fire Rescue provided mutual aid. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The public to asked to avoid the area as crews continue to work the scene.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
