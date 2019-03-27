Coroner: Woman declared brain dead after weekend shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A woman who was shot Sunday in Florence has been declared brain dead as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.
Police continue to search for two suspects wanted in connection with that shooting, which happened in the area of Coit Street and Sumter Street in Florence.
The suspects have been identified as Jolica Danielle Joyner and Measha Jaquetta Shawnic Joyner. Arrest warrants have also been obtained.
Law enforcement says the duo may be in a 2005 GMC Yukon with SC tag: PMC 819.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact at Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
