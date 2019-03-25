Cops: Women threw customers’ food trays at employees at N. Charleston McDonald’s

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three women took food trays from customers and threw them at employees at a North Charleston McDonald’s, according to police.
Officials with North Charleston police say it happened last Friday morning and also involved a drive thru employee getting punched in the eye.
Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the location on 8586 Rivers Ave. for a disturbance report.
A 19-year-old woman said she was working the drive thru window when another person in another vehicle threw a drink at her.
The victim then threw the drink back at the suspect’s vehicle.
According to a police report, the suspect’s vehicle then pulled around the parking lot, and three female subjects exited the car.
A report states the women entered the restaurant and began taking the customers’ food trays and threw them at employees.
The victim said one of the suspects then walked over to her and punched her in the left eye.
Witnesses were able to take a picture of the Florida license plate which authorities tracked to a woman who the victim positively identified through a picture ID as one of the women who was throwing trays.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.