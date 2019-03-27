Bonfire set to reopen in Conway after being damaged during Hurricane Florence

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The popular Conway restaurant Bonfire is set to reopen Wednesday after being closed for several months following Hurricane Florence.
The restaurant, which sits on Conway’s riverfront, was flooded with about two feet of water after the river crested.
Owner Darren Smith told WMBF News last November the restaurant was able to prepare ahead of the storm. With the assistance of friends, family and the community, Smith said they were able to elevate the restaurant’s equipment and store away tables and chairs.
After the storm, there was less than 50 percent damage to the building, but Smith said it was still enough that he had to rebuild.
