Bond set for Murrells Inlet man charged with child pornography possession

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man charged with child pornography had a bond set in an Horry County courtroom on Wednesday.
Jason Holsinger is facing three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to testimony from Wednesday’s court appearance from the Horry County solicitor, as of a few days ago, child pornography was still being uploaded on one of his devices and there may be more pornography on other devices.
Bond was set at $15,000, or $5,000 for each count, for Holsinger, a Murrells Inlet resident who is originally from New York.
According to online jail records, he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday.
