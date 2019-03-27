Bond set for Murrells Inlet man charged with child pornography possession

Jason Holsinger, far right, appeared in court with his attorney Wednesday morning following his arrest on child pornography charges. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | March 27, 2019 at 9:26 AM EST - Updated March 27 at 9:41 AM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man charged with child pornography had a bond set in an Horry County courtroom on Wednesday.

Jason Holsinger is facing three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to testimony from Wednesday’s court appearance from the Horry County solicitor, as of a few days ago, child pornography was still being uploaded on one of his devices and there may be more pornography on other devices.

Jason Holsinger (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Bond was set at $15,000, or $5,000 for each count, for Holsinger, a Murrells Inlet resident who is originally from New York.

According to online jail records, he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday.

