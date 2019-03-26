18-year-old arrested, charged with having marijuana, stolen gun

Items seized by Fairmont Police Department (Source: Fairmont Police Department Facebook)
FAIRMONT, NC (WMBF) – An 18-year-old was taken into custody after officers said they found marijuana and a stolen gun.

Fairmont police officers executed a search warrant Monday morning on a home on McDaniel Street.

Officers said they seized 200 grams of marijuana, digital scales, cash and stolen firearm that was reported stolen out of Cumberland County.

Marquez McDowell (Source: Fairmont Police Department Facebook)
Officers arrested 18-year-old Marquez McDowell.

McDowell is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree trespassing.

